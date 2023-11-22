Man viciously attacked by 2 pit bulls in Lynn hopes dogs get second chance

LYNN – A 68-year-old Lynn man is recovering from serious injuries after he was mauled by two loose pit bulls earlier this month.

"A lot of biting, a lot of barking, a lot of screaming," the victim recalled from his hospital bed in Boston.

The man doesn't want to be identified, but told WBZ-TV that he's familiar with the dogs that police believe belongs to a nearby barber shop owner.

"I know the owner of the shop," the victim said by phone. "I used to drop in on the shop and give them dog biscuits."

But things turned violent on November 12 when the victim was attacked while walking along a Lynn trail by Cottage Street.

When police arrived at the barber shop, they found what appeared to be blood on one of the dog's snout.

"They got me pretty good; you know what I mean? But I'm doing good," the victim explained.

Police have the two dogs quarantined. As they investigate the unprovoked attack, the victim is hoping authorities have some compassion for the pit bulls.

"I believe they deserve a second chance like everyone else. They need a second chance, they do," he said.

The victim's friends and witnesses said he lost an ear and suffered serious injuries to his face, but he doesn't want that to reflect poorly on pit bulls and similar breeds.

"I don't want to give the breed of dogs a bad name because of the bite," he said. "It looks bad, it was bad, but I heal well. No dog is born bad. No animal is born bad."

The man has to spend Thanksgiving recovering in the hospital, but is scheduled to return home on Friday. As for the pit bulls, the victim said Lynn Police plan to have a forum next week to discuss their fate.