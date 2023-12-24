Lynn Christmas Eve parade travels 23 miles throughout city

LYNN - The Lynn Christmas Eve parade is a time-honored tradition welcoming families, neighbors, friends and people from all over the area to enjoy a celebration full of lights, music, and of course Santa Claus himself.

"Salem might have Halloween but Lynn has Christmas," said parade organizer Jordan Avery.

For 30 years a classic cast of Christmas characters has cruised city streets to celebrate the happy holiday.

"We hit over 23 miles throughout the city, five hours long, and we hit almost every street we can," Avery said.

Christmas Eve parade travels through Lynn CBS Boston

Avery, along with local businesses and the Lynn city council, put on a Christmas Eve parade to remember.

"Most of these families in Lynn, obviously are below the poverty rate. This is their Christmas. Our mission is always to see the smiling faces on the kids," Avery said.

And that's exactly what happened, as local kids lined up along the street waving to their favorite floats.

The parade weaved down different roads as characters like the Grinch and Santa's reindeer tossed candy to neighbors while everyone waited for Santa Claus himself.

"I love every minute about it. Everything is great," Santa said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lynn Christmas Eve parade CBS Boston

Our WBZ crew spoke directly to Santa and Mrs. Claus, excited to spend part of their busy night in one of their favorite Massachusetts towns.

"I believe they are always on the nice list," said Mrs. Claus.

And as another parade passes, and Santa and Mrs. Claus head back to work, they've got one last message for Lynn: "I love you. Merry Christmas."