Lowell Police issue community alert after bear seen running along sidewalk, scaling fence

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOWELL – Police issued a community alert in Lowell after a bear was spotted running along a sidewalk over the weekend.

Lowell Police said a bear was seen in the area of Wentworth Ave.

A resident also recorded video of a bear running down the sidewalk along Lawrence Street and jumping a fence. It is not clear if it is the same bear.

Police said residents should temporarily remove bird feeders and secure their trash until the bear leaves the area. In addition, people are asked not to approach the bear, and to go inside their home if they see it.

The animal control officer in nearby Tewksbury also issued a warning recently after a black bear was seen in the area of Deering Drive.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM

