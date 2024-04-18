Lowell teen was hired to rob postal carrier in New Hampshire, prosecutors say

NASHUA, NH - A Lowell teenager is being held pending a bail hearing for allegedly holding up a letter carrier in Nashua, New Hampshire with what turned out to be a BB gun, and demanding his master key which he turned over.

That letter carrier is now back on the job telling WBZ-TV is "doing OK", and neighbors call him nothing but brave. "It makes no sense what happened," said neighbor Cory Cross. "That's not easy to handle and I don't wish that on anybody."

Baraka Janvier, 18, was in Nashua District Court to face the charge of robbery, appearing via video with a Swahili translator. Prosecutors say along with two others, Janvier was hired by an unknown man in Lowell to carry out the crime for $500. "It was clearly premeditated, where he pointed the BB gun which the postal person thought was a real gun," said the prosecutor.

A doorbell camera shows suspects robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint CBS Boston

But his family says it is out of character for Janvier, who they describe as a quiet teen usually at home playing video games. His brother Robert Michael believes Baraka Janvier, with no criminal record, was coerced into committing the crime. "I don't know if he was threatened to do that, or did it on his own, but it's not like him he's my brother," he said.



Prosecutors claim Janvier has made a full admission to the crime, and a similar gun used to threaten the letter carrier was found at his Lowell home.

More than 600 postal workers threatened

Rick DiCecca, the national business agent for the letter carriers union, says more than 600 postal workers have been threatened or assaulted in just the last year. He says it's become an increasingly violent crime of opportunity. "We deliver checks, medication, packages, mail. We connect the community and people want access to that," said DiCecca.

Suspect's family apologizes

His family says Janvier is a high school dropout who has been trying to get a job. They offered an apology to the letter carrier. "For the mailman and his family, we apologize and we are sorry from the bottom of our hearts," said Robert Michael.