Video shows postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, NH - Police are looking for three people who they said were involved in an armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the quiet neighborhood off Blacksmith Way just after 2:40 p.m. Video from a doorbell camera shows the postal worker returning to his USPS truck when two masked men approach him with guns drawn.

Suspects looking for master keys

They appear to ask the postal carrier for something and in the video, the man can be seen complying in some way. Neighbors told WBZ-TV the mail carrier later told them the robbers were after his master keys.

Police said the two men jumped in a getaway car that was driven by a woman. Police described it as a dark colored Yukon with Massachusetts plates.

"It's shocking," said Myrom Rodriguez-Nunez. "I have four kids of my own. There are plenty of other kids out here on a daily basis day in and day out."

A doorbell camera shows suspects robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint CBS Boston

Neighbors said the incident happened just minutes before the bus came to drop children off from their day at school. They describe the cul-de-sac as family friendly, with dozens of kids often playing outside.

People who live around here said the mail carrier had been on this route for years and is described as a kind, hardworking, and thoughtful person.

"For him to have to be put through that is scary," said Joscelyn Cross. "We moved here about six months ago because it was a quiet and calm neighborhood. To hear about this, it is really scary because it's like, are we safe?"

The USPS said an armed robbery against a postal worker can carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. The agency said the postal worker in this case was uninjured.