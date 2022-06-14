Lowell Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

LOWELL – There is a heavy police presence in a Lowell neighborhood as officers search for a missing 3-year-old boy named Harry.

Officers are searching in the outer Pawtucketville area of the city.

Police did not say how long Harry has been missing.

A missing 3-year-old boy from Lowell named Harry. Lowell Police

Harry was last seen wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeve maroon shirt.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is assisting in the search.

A dive team could be seen searching a nearby body of water.

Police issued a community alert to residents in the area asking for their help locating Harry.

Anyone who believes they have seen him is urged to call 911 or Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.