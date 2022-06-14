Watch CBS News
Local News

Lowell Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lowell Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Lowell Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy 00:38

LOWELL – There is a heavy police presence in a Lowell neighborhood as officers search for a missing 3-year-old boy named Harry.

Officers are searching in the outer Pawtucketville area of the city.

Police did not say how long Harry has been missing.

lowell.jpg
A missing 3-year-old boy from Lowell named Harry. Lowell Police

Harry was last seen wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeve maroon shirt.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is assisting in the search.

A dive team could be seen searching a nearby body of water.

Police issued a community alert to residents in the area asking for their help locating Harry.

Anyone who believes they have seen him is urged to call 911 or Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.   

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.