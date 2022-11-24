Lowell High School scrambles to host Thanksgiving Day game after Haverhill forfeits over hazing

LOWELL – It's a Thanksgiving Day game more than a century in the making - and it almost didn't happen.

Lowell High School has held a game on the morning of Thanksgiving for more than 100 years. For the past several years, Lowell has played Haverhill High School for the annual game.

Last week, new hazing allegations came to light that caused Haverhill to suspend its coaching staff and cancel the rest of the season. That left Lowell without a Turkey Day opponent.

"We heard about a week ago that we were not going to have a game," Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau said. "We were all very disappointed. I spoke with the athletic director, who was on the phone right away calling different schools."

Lowell's Athletic Director even made calls across state lines. He ultimately found a school in New Hampshire that was available and willing to play.

Winnacunnett High School from Hampton, N.H. stepped up to compete.

"It has been amazing," Shannon Tremblay of Hampton said. "Once I heard about it I was like I am absolutely going to be there."

New Hampshire high schools are not known to carry Thanksgiving game traditions like schools in Massachusetts. It was a first for a lot of them.

"It's a fun time just to be able to hang loose and get the bird in the oven and come watch some football," Tremblay said.

The Lowell High School seniors presented a signed football to the Winnacunnett team as a sign of their appreciation.

Winnacunnett won Thursday's game 8-7.