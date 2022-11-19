After Haverhill hazing incident, Lowell football team will play Winnacunnet on Thanksgiving

LOWELL - There's much to cheer for in Lowell, days before the Thanksgiving football game. It's a tradition that almost didn't happen this year.

The scheduled game against rival Haverhill had been ripped away from the Lowell High Red Raiders, after Haverhill's season was canceled due to a hazing investigation.

"I missed the last two games because of an injury. I was supposed to be back for Thanksgiving," explained Lowell football player Tyler Loyn.

"Evan came home and told me he knew the end was near, but he didn't know he'd played his last game last week. It was crushing," recalled Lowell parent Dan Finn.

Thanks to some quick thinking and networking by Lowell Athletics, there will be much to be thankful for at Cawley Stadium Thursday: packed stands and new competition: the Warriors from Hampton, New Hampshire.

"Winnacunnet, it's unbelievable. I can't believe they accepted the challenge to come down here. Thanks to them. If it wasn't for them, Thanksgiving just wouldn't be the same," Dan Finn added.

This save, priceless for seniors... who will wear their jerseys and take the field together one last time after all.

"This is pretty much my favorite thing I do. The brotherhood, I love it. All these boys. Love them," said senior Ayden Chabak.

"It's been everything. It means so much. I don't know where I'd be without all the guys on the team. Definitely changed my high school experience," said senior Evan Finn.

"This game, this last game. It's going to mean a lot. Especially because it's home," said senior John Tobon.