Lockdown at Lowell High School raises concerns about cellphone ban

LOWELL - A lockdown emergency at Lowell High School is reigniting questions about a recent cellphone ban. School officials said a threat had been reported about guns at the school when a shelter-in-place was ordered.

Freshman Deborah Kisekka was in English class Wednesday morning when she was ordered to lock down with the rest of her school for nearly two hours. With her parents' permission, the 15-year-old shared with us what she experienced.

"In those types of situations, you want to make sure your parents know you're OK," Deborah said. "I just hear that we're on a shelter lockdown. We didn't have our phones; our phones are put in a lockbox, and we can't have access to it until the end of class."

Kisekka couldn't call her parents. The shelter-in-place emergency happened a few weeks after school leaders banned cellphones in class, calling them a distraction to learning and engagement.

The only reason parents like Louis Gillot heard about the lockdown was because his son called during lunch when cellphone use is allowed. Phone use is also permitted in the hallway during class changing times. Cell phones are already not allowed in elementary and middle schools in Lowell.

"It's scary. It's scary that's one of the reasons why they need a phone. At least my kid was able to reach out to me and let me know what was going on before we got the text from the school," said Gillot.

Other parents say they heard from school leaders hours later.

While school officials say police didn't find any weapons and no one was in danger, some students say in the event of an emergency, maybe the lesson for school leaders is to reconsider.

"I think it definitely helps me in class when my phone is away. I'm definitely more focused but I think in times like this when a shelter-in-place is called, students should have their phones right away," said junior student Lexi.

Though others see the benefit of not having the gadgets too.

"I feel like what they're trying to do the message is fine they just want kids to focus better in school," said senior Amos Sylvera.

"I do want my phone on me but as long as I'm in the school I'm going to follow the rules," Deborah Kisekka said.

School leaders say they are working closely with police, as they investigate the incident.