Watch CBS News
Local News

Louis Coleman submits appeal for 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Attorney's for Louis Coleman submits appeal for 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia
Attorney's for Louis Coleman submits appeal for 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia 00:23

BOSTON - Louis Coleman, the man found guilty of kidnapping and killing 22-year-old Jassy Correia, is appealing his conviction.

Coleman's lawyers filed the appeal for the 2019 kidnapping death on Monday. 

They argued that the Government's case was mostly circumstantial, and they made claims of racial bias. 

Coleman was convicted of kidnapping the Lynn mother outside a Boston nightclub, before sexually assaulting, and killing her.

He left her body in his Providence apartment before stuffing her body into the trunk of his car and traveling to Delaware with it.

He was sentenced to life in prison in October of 2022.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:30 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.