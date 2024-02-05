Attorney's for Louis Coleman submits appeal for 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

Attorney's for Louis Coleman submits appeal for 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

Attorney's for Louis Coleman submits appeal for 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

BOSTON - Louis Coleman, the man found guilty of kidnapping and killing 22-year-old Jassy Correia, is appealing his conviction.

Coleman's lawyers filed the appeal for the 2019 kidnapping death on Monday.

They argued that the Government's case was mostly circumstantial, and they made claims of racial bias.

Coleman was convicted of kidnapping the Lynn mother outside a Boston nightclub, before sexually assaulting, and killing her.

He left her body in his Providence apartment before stuffing her body into the trunk of his car and traveling to Delaware with it.

He was sentenced to life in prison in October of 2022.