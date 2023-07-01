Los Amigos taqueria in Brighton shut down by health department again

BRIGHTON - The Los Amigos taqueria in Brighton has once again been closed down by the city health department.

The city of Boston said customers got sick after eating at the restaurant. The health inspector visited Los Amigos and reported multiple violations.

The Brighton and West Roxbury locations of Los Amigos were both closed in May after diners reportedly contracted salmonella. A health department inspection at the time also found a "mold like" substance in Brighton and rodent waste in West Roxbury.