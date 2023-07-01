Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Amigos taqueria in Brighton shut down by health department again

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Los Amigos taqueria in Brighton shut down by health department again
Los Amigos taqueria in Brighton shut down by health department again 00:18

BRIGHTON - The Los Amigos taqueria in Brighton has once again been closed down by the city health department.

The city of Boston said customers got sick after eating at the restaurant. The health inspector visited Los Amigos and reported multiple violations.

The Brighton and West Roxbury locations of Los Amigos were both closed in May after diners reportedly contracted salmonella. A health department inspection at the time also found a "mold like" substance in Brighton and rodent waste in West Roxbury.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.