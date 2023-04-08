'Person with long rifle' at Back Bay station turns out to be rider in Star Wars costume
BOSTON - MBTA Transit Police had an unexpected encounter at Back Bay Station after a report of an armed person.
Transit Police said they were called to the station about a possible person armed with a long rifle.
When multiple units arrived, they found a person in costume as "Star Wars" character Boba Fett, armed with a replica gun.
Anime Boston is taking place Friday and Saturday at nearby Hynes Convention Center.
Officers said they talked with the person and the scene was deemed safe.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.