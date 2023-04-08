'Person with long rifle' at Back Bay station turns out to be rider in Star Wars costume

BOSTON - MBTA Transit Police had an unexpected encounter at Back Bay Station after a report of an armed person.

Transit Police said they were called to the station about a possible person armed with a long rifle.

When multiple units arrived, they found a person in costume as "Star Wars" character Boba Fett, armed with a replica gun.

4/7 6PM Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle. Officers located a person in character as "Boba Fett" w/a replica firearm. Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe. pic.twitter.com/GEdb9AHFdl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 8, 2023

Anime Boston is taking place Friday and Saturday at nearby Hynes Convention Center.

Officers said they talked with the person and the scene was deemed safe.