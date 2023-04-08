Watch CBS News
'Person with long rifle' at Back Bay station turns out to be rider in Star Wars costume

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - MBTA Transit Police had an unexpected encounter at Back Bay Station after a report of an armed person.

Transit Police said they were called to the station about a possible person armed with a long rifle. 

When multiple units arrived, they found a person in costume as "Star Wars" character Boba Fett, armed with a replica gun.

Anime Boston is taking place Friday and Saturday at nearby Hynes Convention Center.

Officers said they talked with the person and the scene was deemed safe.

