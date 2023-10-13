Londonderry, NH varsity cheer team will be reinstated after review of bullying accusations

LONDONDERRY, NH - The Londonderry, New Hampshire varsity cheer team will be reinstated after an independent review of bullying accusations.

The review found that while some bullying and discrimination did happen, most ream members were not involved.

The entire varsity cheerleading team was suspended last month following the accusations.

The school district says it will continue to monitor the team and it will be reinstated once certain conditions are met.