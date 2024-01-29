Plane door found 6 miles from Londonderry, New Hampshire crash site

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators said they found the door to a small airplane about six miles from where it crashed in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft 99 crashed shortly after leaving Manchester Airport for a flight to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine.

The plane crashed in the woods about 70 feet from a home in Londonderry.

Investigators have not released the pilot's name. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but was conscious after the crash and was among those who called 911. No one else was on board the plane.

The NTSB said it recovered the wreckage a day after the crash and brought it to a secure facility in Westfield, Massachusetts to be examined.

The door of a small plane was found about six miles from where it crashed in Londonderry, New Hampshire. NTSB

The left cockpit door was found in a person's yard about six miles north of the crash site.

Investigators are still looking into flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, aircraft maintenance records and weather conditions at the time of the crash.

They will also seek more information about the pilot, witness statements, electronic devices, and any surveillance video that captured the airplane's flight and crash.

A preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days. The final report won't be completed for about 1-2 years.