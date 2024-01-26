Small plane crashes near Londonderry, New Hampshire neighborhood, pilot seriously hurt

LONDONDERRY, N.H. - A small plane crashed near a neighborhood in Londonderry, New Hampshire Friday morning, leaving the pilot seriously hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Beechcraft 99 had just left Manchester Airport and was headed to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine when it crashed around 7:30 a.m.

Londonderry Deputy Fire Chief Philip Leblanc told WBZ-TV the plane went down in the woods behind Colonial Drive, "about 50-75 yards from the property line of a backyard."

Leblanc said the pilot was conscious the entire time and was one of the many people who called 911 to report the crash.

"He did a great job of bringing the plane down in the woods between a lot of large trees," without hitting trees or homes, the deputy chief said. "I'm no pilot, but I give him a lot of credit."

The pilot, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. No one on the ground was hurt.

Police shut off access to Colonial Drive in Londonderry, New Hampshire after the plane crash Friday morning. CBS Boston

The plane spilled all of its' fuel, Leblanc said, so a hazardous materials team was called in for the cleanup.

More information is expected at a news conference at the Londonderry Police station later this morning.