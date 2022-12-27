Watch CBS News
Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Logan Airport security

BOSTON - A loaded gun was found at Boston's Logan Airport Tuesday morning, belonging to a Massachusetts traveler who said he forgot it was in his carry-on.

The TSA said the 9mm firearm "loaded with a chambered round and 9 more rounds" was detected during a security screening. The incident drew a Massachusetts State Police response.

"The 43-year-old Nantucket man stated he forgot the firearm was in his carry-on bag," the TSA said.

The man will be summonsed to court. According to the TSA, this was the 30th gun found during a security screening at Logan Airport in 2022.

