Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Logan Airport security

BOSTON - A loaded gun was found at Boston's Logan Airport Tuesday morning, belonging to a Massachusetts traveler who said he forgot it was in his carry-on.

The TSA said the 9mm firearm "loaded with a chambered round and 9 more rounds" was detected during a security screening. The incident drew a Massachusetts State Police response.

"The 43-year-old Nantucket man stated he forgot the firearm was in his carry-on bag," the TSA said.

This morning @TSA officers detected this loaded 9mm firearm during security screening @BostonLogan. @MassStatePolice responded and informed the man he would receive a summons in the mail. This was the 30th firearm detected during security screening at BOS in 2022. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/tOURaIBXic — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) December 27, 2022

The man will be summonsed to court. According to the TSA, this was the 30th gun found during a security screening at Logan Airport in 2022.