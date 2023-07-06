Watch CBS News
Woman arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A woman was arrested when she allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The TSA said the weapon was discovered in a woman's carry on bag during security screening in Terminal C.

State police were called and arrested the 54-year-old Massachusetts woman.

She's charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

This was the 11th gun detected at a Logan Airport security checkpoint so far this year.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty last month after he allegedly attempted to travel through security with two guns.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:11 PM

