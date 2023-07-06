Woman arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON – A woman was arrested when she allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport Wednesday afternoon.
The TSA said the weapon was discovered in a woman's carry on bag during security screening in Terminal C.
State police were called and arrested the 54-year-old Massachusetts woman.
She's charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
This was the 11th gun detected at a Logan Airport security checkpoint so far this year.
Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty last month after he allegedly attempted to travel through security with two guns.
