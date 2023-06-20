Patriots player Jack Jones released on bail following gun arrest at Logan Airport

BOSTON – New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was released on bail following his Tuesday arraignment on gun charges.

Jones, entering his second year with the Patriots, was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to go through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport with two guns.

He was arraigned Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court. Jones pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones is arraigned on June 20, 2023 in East Boston Municipal Court. CBS Boston

Jones did not have any comment as he arrived at the courthouse Tuesday. His attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, spoke to reporters following the proceedings.

She said social media and the media has turned her client into a "thug ... with no evidence whatsoever."

"All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football. He does not want to be a distraction at all," Scapicchio said.

"He had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day. He had no intention of bringing any guns [into] an airport that day," she added.

The defensive back previously made $30,000 cash bail after his arrest. The prosecution requested that bail remain in place. Prosecutors did not request any additional conditions to Jones' bail.

During the arraignment, prosecutors said Jones was carrying a duffel bag that contained men's clothing as he attempted to go through a TSA checkpoint. The bag contained a box that had two guns inside.

Police said they also discovered two loaded magazines, as well as two additional magazines in the box. The chambers of both guns were empty.

Jones is next scheduled to appear in court on August 18 for a probable cause hearing.

It is not clear how the arrest will impact Jones' future with the Patriots.