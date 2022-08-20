Middleboro returns to diamond at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The stakes are high as Middleboro's Little League team takes the field again on Saturday.

The locals will be on the diamond for their second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Middleboro will take on the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.. If they lose, the Massachusetts champions will be eliminated.

The winner of Saturday's game will play again on Sunday.

Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday.