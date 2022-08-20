Watch CBS News
Sports

Middleboro returns to diamond at Little League World Series

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The stakes are high as Middleboro's Little League team takes the field again on Saturday.

The locals will be on the diamond for their second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Middleboro will take on the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.. If they lose, the Massachusetts champions will be eliminated. 

The winner of Saturday's game will play again on Sunday. 

Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.