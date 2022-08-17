Middleboro set to play its first game in Little League World Series on Wednesday

WILLIAMSPORT, PA -- Wednesday is a big day for the Middleboro Little League team. After a few days of fun and games (and plenty of practice) in Williamsport, it's time to get down to business.

The pre-teens of Middleboro will play their first Little League World Series game Wednesday afternoon, taking on Nolensville, Tennessee at 3 p.m. Middleboro is the first Massachusetts team to make the LLWS since Peabody West in 2009.

Middleboro won the New England Regional Tournament to reach the Little League World Series, going 3-1 and outscoring opponents 26-11. The run included a pair of shutouts against New Hampshire, and the Middleboro boys punched their ticket to Williamsport with a 10-1 win over Maine last week.

They have a tough task against Nolensville, as the Tennessee representatives went 4-0 in the Southeast Regional Tournament, outscoring the opposition 28-5.

If Middleboro wins on Wednesday, it will advance to play Snow Canyon Little League from Utah, which won the Mountain region. With a loss, Middleboro would play the loser of Thursday's Mid-Atlantic/Southwest region matchup on Saturday.

The U.S. Final is set for August 27, while the World Series championship game is scheduled for August 28.