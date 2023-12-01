Final winner of $25 million scratch ticket prize plans to have "really good Christmas"

BOSTON - A Hyde Park woman is ready for an unforgettable Christmas after winning $25 million. Desiree Fortini-Craft is the third and final winner of the top prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game - and it's not the first time she's hit big on a scratch ticket.

She claimed her winnings one day after the Lottery announced a second top winner in the $50 instant game. That prize was sold in Fall River and claimed on Wednesday by a lawyer representing the winner.

Fortini-Craft bought her winning ticket at Baker Street Market in West Roxbury. She actually scratched it a few weeks ago, but kept it in "a secure place" while she went on vacation, according to The Lottery.

Fortini-Craft decided to take the one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, claiming her prize at Lottery headquarters with her fiance.

Desiree Fortini-Craft and her fiance claim the $25 million prize Massachusetts Lottery

"She said that they want to enjoy life, they are hard workers, and they plan on having a really good Christmas in Aruba," the Lottery said. "She added that she plans to use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her three daughters, make some big family purchases, and buy a new car."

The Lottery said Fortini-Craft also won a $1 million grand prize on a Massachusetts scratch ticket back in 2006.

The Billion Dollar Extravaganza, which is the most expensive scratch ticket ever offered by the state, will continue to be sold as there are still seven $1 million prizes and four $2 million payouts up for grabs.

Lottery players have bought nearly 17 million of the tickets, with sales totaling about $850 million. The first big winner was sold in Somerville back in August.