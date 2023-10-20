Did a Portsmouth, New Hampshire restaurant "known for its ghosts" catch a spooky sight on camera?

Library Restaurant in New Hampshire says they may have caught a ghost on camera

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Did a New Hampshire restaurant catch a ghost on camera?

The Library Restaurant in Portsmouth says in a Facebook post that motion detectors inside the building were triggered just before what appears to be a puff of smoke passes by outside.

The restaurant says it couldn't have been wind because the trees in the video aren't moving, and also shot down suggestions that it was someone smoking or vaping.

"It is not lights from the car - because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be!" the Facebook post reads.

The video shows police officers responding to the alarms shortly after.

"Make of it what you will but this has never happened before!" the restaurant posted. "Spooky coincidence for the time of year?"

Those commenting on the restaurant's Facebook page were divided about whether something paranormal actually occurred.

"It's just steam or fog," one person wrote, though the restaurant replied that is not something that would have set off indoor alarms.

"You can see a poltergeist going by the camera. Very cool," another said.

Others claimed to have had ghastly encounters in the building before.

"I have been to the library many times, and I assure you that there is a female ghost in the bathroom area in the lower level," reads one comment.

The restaurant is located The Rockingham building, which is said to be "well known for its ghosts and notably the ones in the Library basement." It was built in 1785 but mostly destroyed in a "disastrous fire" in 1884.