Watch CBS News
Local News

Child escapes attempted kidnapping in Lexington backyard

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police investigate attempted child abduction in Lexington
Police investigate attempted child abduction in Lexington 01:07

LEXINGTON - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. A child playing in their backyard on Wood Street said a man grabbed them from behind and placed a hand over their mouth. 

Lexington police got the call about the attempted abduction at about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. 

The child was able to break free and run away. The suspect also ran away.

Police said the only description of the suspect is a man in all black wearing a black ski mask.

"This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the members of the Lexington Police Department and details are being shared with regional detective groups," police said.

Anyone in the area who saw something suspicious is asked to contact police.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 7:49 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.