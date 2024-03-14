Child escapes attempted kidnapping in Lexington backyard

LEXINGTON - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. A child playing in their backyard on Wood Street said a man grabbed them from behind and placed a hand over their mouth.

Lexington police got the call about the attempted abduction at about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The child was able to break free and run away. The suspect also ran away.

Police said the only description of the suspect is a man in all black wearing a black ski mask.

"This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the members of the Lexington Police Department and details are being shared with regional detective groups," police said.

Anyone in the area who saw something suspicious is asked to contact police.