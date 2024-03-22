Police say incident at Lexington home was not abduction attempt

LEXINGTON - Police say an incident that occurred at a home in Lexington last week was not an abduction attempt and there is no threat to the community.

On March 14, police reported that a 9-year-old girl playing in her backyard on Wood Street said a man grabbed her from behind and placed a hand over her mouth.

Police said the girl was able to break free and run away. The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and wearing a black ski mask.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident, and have concluded this was not an abduction attempt," Lexington police said in a statement Friday. "We want to assure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community. We are continuing to communicate with and support the family involved."

Neighbors told WBZ they got a letter from school leaders about the incident. Police thanked residents of the Wood Street area for their cooperation and support during the investigation.