Massachusetts school staff member on leave after leaving gun inside parked car on campus

Gun found in parked car at Lexington school, staff member on leave

LEXINGTON - A staff member at a Lexington elementary school is on leave after he admitted to leaving a gun inside a parked car on campus.

It happened Wednesday morning at Estabrook Elementary School. Police said a passerby saw the handgun in a holster on the car's front seat.

Staff at the school identified the staff member who owned the car and he produced a valid Massachusetts License to Carry Firearms and admitted he left the gun on the car seat. Police seized the gun and the staff member's license.

The staff member will be charged with improper storage of a firearm and carrying a firearm on school property.

Police said no threats were made during the incident and no students or staff were in immediate danger.