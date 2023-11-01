Will Ferrell records video message for Lewiston, Maine high school football team

Lewiston, Maine, students return to school for first time since mass shooting

LEWISTON – While Lewiston, Maine continues to grieve following last week's mass shootings that killed 18 people and injured several others, the community received a moment of laughter from actor Will Ferrell.

Ferrell recorded a video for the Lewiston High School football team ahead of its game against Edward Little on Wednesday.

"I just want to say today is the day. Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little," Ferrell said in the lighthearted video. "Everyone's going to be watching, everyone is going to be talking about it. So let's bring it on! Let's bring it on like it's Donkey Kong. Have a great game. Go, fight, win! Whatever that means."

The school's athletic department shared the video on social media.

"A special thank you to Will Ferrell for thinking of our Twin City Community ... a smile & laugh is so good for us today!" the school posted. "And yeah, there is a big football game tonight to bring us together!"

Lewiston students returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since the shootings.