Brain of Maine mass shooter to be studied at Boston University's CTE Center

BOSTON – The brain of the Lewiston, Maine gunman Robert Card is now being tested for potential trauma.

Boston University's CTE Center will take a closer look at Card's brain in hopes of learning about any injury or trauma it may have received during his service in the Army reserves.

Card is accused of opening fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston in October, killing 18 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Robert Card Lewiston, Maine Police

Card was found dead in the woods days later. Police say he died by suicide.

The Maine Chief Medical Examiner's office wants to know if an injury to his brain from military training contributed to his unusual behavior leading up to the massacre.

Card joined the reserves in December 2002 and served as a petroleum supply specialist.

In July, the New York Army National Guard said base leaders reported that Card was "behaving erratically" while staying at Camp Smith for training.

Card said he was experiencing mental health issues, including hearing voices, and he reportedly threatened to shoot up a Saco, Maine military base. Card was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer.

"The reason further testing is being conducted on Mr. Card's brain is that in an event such as this, people are left with more questions than answers," said Lindsey Chasteen, office administrator for the Maine medical examiner's office. "It is our belief that if we can conduct testing (in-house or outsourced) that may shed light on some of those answers, we have a responsibility to do that."

Results may not be available for 6-8 months.