I-Team: Police find possible suicide note addressed to Robert Card's son

LEWISTON, Maine - It has been nearly 48 hours since the last confirmed sighting of Robert Card, the fugitive suspected gunman in the Lewiston, Maine massacre. The question on everyone's mind: has the trail gone cold?

Ed Davis, former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV Security Analyst says, in many ways, it appears that the trail has gone cold. Law enforcement agencies are now returning to the basics of their investigation after finding what appears to be a suicide note in Card's home. That information led to a team of police divers searching the river near where they believe the suspect's car was found Wednesday night.

Divers search Androscoggin River in Lisbon near where Robert Card's car was found after Lewiston shootings. Robert Card search

Card's car was discovered near a boat dock. Inside the vehicle, CBS News sources say was a high-powered weapon. Police are currently analyzing this weapon to determine if it was used in the shooting.

On Thursday, federal agents armed with a search warrant surrounded a home in Bowdoin, shouting "FBI, open the door!" Investigators were looking for Card and or any evidence he might have left behind. Inside his home, agents found the suicide note. Sources say it was addressed to his son.

Davis says, if Card left a suicide note and is contemplating ending his own life, there is a possibility that he may be near the river. Also, at this time of year, with leaves falling from trees, locating Card in the woods, if he went in that direction would be very challenging.

With several communities in lockdown for nearly two days, residents are growing increasingly anxious to know when it will be safe to come out. Davis says it is a balancing act for authorities. Card is considered armed and dangerous, well-trained, and a potential threat to the community. At the same time residents need to get supplies and cannot stay inside indefinitely.

Officials say they are discussing the shelter in place order.

Meantime, police experts say this is not a simple case, investigators are meticulously processing evidence from multiple scenes, a task that could take several days.