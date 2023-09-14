Leominster focuses on recovery as schools reopen for first time since flooding

LEOMINSTER - Students in Leominster returned to school Thursday for the first time since Monday's devastating rain and flooding.

Crews worked Wednesday to clear the road to the high school. Inside the high school and Northwest Elementary, both schools sustained flood damage.

Flood damage seen inside Northwest Elementary School in Leominster. Office of Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella

"It's been upsetting, very upsetting," said Leominster resident Christine Ferraro. "My kids were terrified Monday night, the water just kept coming up and coming up."

As students went back to class, residents were hard at work clearing debris from their homes.

"I've never seen anything quite like this," said Mark Amico, whose backyard and basement were flooded when a creek overflowed. His grandchildren's swing set was swept away by the water and his yard is now filled with rocks and debris from upstream. "It was kind of surreal just watching the fence go and watching everything get washed away." Sand bags have now been placed around his home in anticipation of Hurricane Lee late Friday.

"I know there's more weather coming so that's concerning," said Amico.

The community is pulling together and helping each other recover. Sandbags are being tied to protect properties from more rain and at Ginny's Helping Hand, they're collecting food and toiletries for those impacted by the storms. Donations are also being collected through the United Way of North Central Massachusetts with a goal of $500,000.

"Everyone's helping each other, everyone's been lending each other the equipment that they need, whatever they need," said Ferraro.

The city is working to set up dumpster for residents and will announce the locations on Friday.