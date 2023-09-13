How to help victims of flash floods in Leominster

LEOMINSTER - After flash floods hit Leominster on Monday, collections have been set up to help victims of the floods.

Ginny's Helping Hand food pantry is accepting donations of food, personal items and clothing to help people affected by the floods. Donations can be dropped off at 52 Mechanic St. in Leominster.

The Leominster Relief Fund will support the residents affected by the flood. Donations can be sent to the Mayor's Office, 25 West St., Leominster, MA, 01453.