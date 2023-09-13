Watch CBS News
Local News

How to help victims of flash floods in Leominster

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

How to help victims of flash floods in Leominster
How to help victims of flash floods in Leominster 00:28

LEOMINSTER - After flash floods hit Leominster on Monday, collections have been set up to help victims of the floods.

Ginny's Helping Hand food pantry is accepting donations of food, personal items and clothing to help people affected by the floods. Donations can be dropped off at 52 Mechanic St. in Leominster.

The Leominster Relief Fund will support the residents affected by the flood. Donations can be sent to the Mayor's Office, 25 West St., Leominster, MA, 01453.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 8:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.