Gov. Healey declares state of emergency after severe flooding

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency after catastrophic floods in Worcester County and Bristol County Monday night.

Widespread flooding in Leominster and North Attleboro occurred when upwards of 10 inches of rain fell.

"Today I saw firsthand the devastating impacts of severe flooding in Leominster and North Attleboro - and it was painfully clear that Massachusetts is in a state of emergency," Healey said. "This declaration will expedite our efforts to deliver relief to impacted communities and bolster our ability to access federal resources."

A Leominster road was completely washed at Pleasant and Colburn Streets. CBS Boston

The emergency declaration gives Gov. Healey the authority to issue orders to protect residents and property. It also will help expedite the use of state and federal resources.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said about 11 inches of rain fell in less than five hours Monday night. Dozens of people were rescued using boats and hovercrafts. Homes and roads were damaged across the city. School will be closed in Leominster for a second day on Wednesday.

Approximately 200 homes were damaged by floods in North Attleboro.

"We're grateful for the public officials who have been going above and beyond to respond to this emergency and our hearts are with the people of Massachusetts who are confronting catastrophic damage to their homes, businesses and communities," Healey said.