Beloved Belmont crossing guard to celebrate 90th birthday

BELMONT - Drive down Trapelo Road in Belmont during the week, you're bound to run into one of the most popular and well-respected people in town. Lenny Muccioli is just weeks away from his 90th Birthday, yet he works five days a week as a Belmont school crossing guard. "Rain, snow, or sleet. If I can be here. I'll be here," he smiled.

He walks a half a mile to and from work every day. "I certainly do, and I get mad at myself if I am late. But it's very rare," he said.

And the traffic is constant. "This is the busiest road. I'm on the ball. I make sure I'm in the middle there and make sure the cars stop," Muccioli said.

Belmont crossing guard Lenny Muccioli CBS Boston

Lenny says life was not easy growing up. As a child he spent almost a year in the hospital after a severe burn injury and also spent time in foster care, so he cherishes and safely keeps watch over every kid that crosses the street he guards. "I like doing it," he said. "I joke a lot with them and their parents."

Lenny says he looks forward to each and every day. "It gives him purpose. I'm very proud. It's inspiring to be almost 90 and be as active as he is," his son Derek said.

Even at age 90, Lenny says he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. As long as he can do his job safely he will continue to be here for the children and the community who love and respect him so much.

"I absolutely love it," he smiled.