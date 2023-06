Lenny Muccioli works five days a week as a Belmont school crossing guard. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Beloved Belmont crossing guard to celebrate 90th birthday Lenny Muccioli works five days a week as a Belmont school crossing guard. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On