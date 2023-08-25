Watch CBS News
Lego is selling Braille bricks for the first time

BOSTON - Lego is selling Braille bricks to the public for the first time.

For years, the company has been giving Braille brick kits away for free to institutions working with children who have visual impairment. Now anyone will be able to order them online

The toymaker says the special bricks have studs on them to correspond to numbers and letters in the Braille system. The bricks are also fully compatible with other sets. 

It's available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year. It's $90 for the new 287-piece set.

Lego announced earlier this week it is moving its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston's Boylston Street in 2025.

