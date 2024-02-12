Lawsuit against Harvard University linked to stolen body parts case dismissed

Lawsuit against Harvard for stolen body parts case dismissed

CAMBRIDGE - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Harvard University connected to the stolen body parts scandal.

Hundreds of family members filed the lawsuit after learning parts of their loved ones' donated bodies were sold from the Harvard Medical School morgue.

The former manager of the morgue, Cedric Lodge, is facing criminal charges. He is accused of stealing portions of human cadavers, taking them to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, then selling them online.

On Monday, a judge said Harvard University can't be held responsible for the manager's actions.

The attorney representing the families said they are "extremely disappointed" and are currently assessing all options including an appeal.

"The dismissal compounds the emotional turmoil they have been experiencing since they first learned of Cedric Lodge's awful conduct," said attorney Jeffrey Catalano of Keches Law Group.