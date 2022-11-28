I-Team: Lawsuit to be filed in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM -- Days after the horrific Apple store crash, new steel barriers were put into line the sidewalk along the boarded-up storefront. Lawyers representing injured victims say they should have been there all along.

"This storefront was so vulnerable, it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100% preventable and for such a small cost," attorney Doug Sheff said.

He points the blame in the lawsuit against the driver Bradley Rein, Apple, and the companies that developed, own, and manage the property -- saying there should have had safeguards in place.

"This parking lot was only 10 yards or so from this glass storefront. It was entirely foreseeable, and for folks controlling this property not to have thought about that, and to prevent this kind of accident from happening, to expose the public from these dangers really is inconceivable. It is a terrible, terrible shame," Sheff said.

Rein is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Robert Reiter is the co-founder of the Storefront Safety Council. He tracks crashes like these and told the WBZ-TV I-Team that they are all too common in Massachusetts.

Reiter has long advocated for protective bollards at commercial locations.

"Most major retail property owners and most major retailers understand the need for these things...Bollards are really effective if they are correctly installed. They save lives every single day," Reiter said.

We reached out to Apple and the owners of the property but did not hear back.