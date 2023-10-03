Watch CBS News
By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Lawrence private school moves to remote learning after rise in COVID cases
LAWRENCE - COVID cases are climbing in Massachusetts and doctors are using the moment to urge people to get their updated booster shot. 

According to the Department of Public Health, last week's positivity rate for COVID tests surpassed 10%. A number that used to lock down the state before the widespread use of COVID vaccines. 

In Lawrence, the Esperanza Academy announced they would be moving to distance learning, on Tuesday, due to a rise in cases. 

"Out of concern for children and adults in the community, remote learning was activated beginning tomorrow, and we hope to be back together for in-person learning soon," The academy said in a statement.

"Everybody knows somebody who has COVID and we are seeing staff who are out with COVID," said Doctor Shira Doron, who is head of infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Doron pointed out that although cases are going up in our area, hospitalizations have remained stable. A sign, she said, that vaccines continue to do their job. 

Dr. Doron acknowledged the vaccine supply troubles that have come to light in recent weeks, where people who have made appointments for the updated booster show up, and the pharmacy is out of stock. But she says to remain persistent in pursuit of a booster.

"The protection of against severe disease does last. Even if you got your last dose a year ago, you can still count on it to provide you a fair amount of protection from what matters most which is hospitalizations," she told WBZ.

