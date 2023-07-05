Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawrence police chief under investigation opts for early retirement

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lawrence police chief under investigation opts for early retirement
Lawrence police chief under investigation opts for early retirement 00:21

LAWRENCE - Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, who was placed on leave pending an investigation earlier this year, has retired.

(Bilingual Message) (Mensaje Bilingüe) Press Release, Office of Mayor Brian A. DePeña, Mayor Brian A. DePeña would...

Posted by Office of the Mayor - Lawrence, MA on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The office of Mayor Brian A. DePeña announced Tuesday that Vasque had taken early retirement on June 30. 

The city did not release the details of the investigation around Vasque, but in the past, the police union has accused Vasque of intimidating officers and creating a hostile work environment.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.