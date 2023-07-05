Lawrence police chief under investigation opts for early retirement
LAWRENCE - Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, who was placed on leave pending an investigation earlier this year, has retired.
The office of Mayor Brian A. DePeña announced Tuesday that Vasque had taken early retirement on June 30.
The city did not release the details of the investigation around Vasque, but in the past, the police union has accused Vasque of intimidating officers and creating a hostile work environment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.