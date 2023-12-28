Lawrence nightclub shut down after deadly shooting

LAWRENCE- A Lawrence nightclub has temporarily been shut down after a man was shot and killed there last weekend.

Lawrence police said they suspended a license to operate for the Energy Lounge on Broadway Wednesday. Edward Javier-Perez, 29, was killed in the shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooter is still at large, police said in a statement. Acting police chief William Castro said the nightclub will be closed "until further notice" while authorities continue to investigate "due to the overriding public safety concern."

Energy Lounge said in a statement posted to social media after the shooting that it "deeply regrets the human loss and we send our most sincere condolences and prayers to the victim's relatives."