Lawrence nightclub shut down after deadly shooting
LAWRENCE- A Lawrence nightclub has temporarily been shut down after a man was shot and killed there last weekend.
Lawrence police said they suspended a license to operate for the Energy Lounge on Broadway Wednesday. Edward Javier-Perez, 29, was killed in the shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooter is still at large, police said in a statement. Acting police chief William Castro said the nightclub will be closed "until further notice" while authorities continue to investigate "due to the overriding public safety concern."
Energy Lounge said in a statement posted to social media after the shooting that it "deeply regrets the human loss and we send our most sincere condolences and prayers to the victim's relatives."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.