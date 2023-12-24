Man killed in Lawrence nightclub shooting
LAWRENCE - A 29-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting at a Lawrence nightclub.
A spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said first responders were called to the Energy Lounge on Broadway just after midnight for a man who had been shot.
Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man's identity has not been released. The DA did not say if there have been any arrests in the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.