Man killed in Lawrence nightclub shooting

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

LAWRENCE - A 29-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting at a Lawrence nightclub.

A spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said first responders were called to the Energy Lounge on Broadway just after midnight for a man who had been shot.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released. The DA did not say if there have been any arrests in the shooting. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 10:25 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

