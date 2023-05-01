Watch CBS News
2 men arrested on weapons charges after shooting at Lawrence house party

LAWRENCE - Two men who are hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a shooting at a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning have been arrested on weapons charges.

Saul Enrique Morales Espinosa, 22, and Joshual Ramirez, 20, both of Lawrence, are charged with two felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm.

Espinosa and Ramirez both pleaded not guilty during remote arraignments on Monday.

On Sunday morning at about 3 a.m., Lawrence Police responded to a shooting at an apartment on Royal Street. Six people were found with gunshot wounds. Eighteen-year-old Desiderio Arias of Lawrence was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Espinosa and Ramirez were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 9.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office, State Police and the Lawrence Police Department.  

