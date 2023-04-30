5 hurt, 1 killed following shooting at Lawrence house party

LAWRENCE – Five people were hurt and one person died following a shooting during a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment on Royal Street.

Lawrence police said all six people were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. One of them, whose name was not released, did not survive.

Two of the other victims were subsequently taken by MedFlight to Boston hospitals.

Police said the shootings, which remain under investigation, are not believed to have been random.