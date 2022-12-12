Art of Green laundry detergent recalled for possible bacteria contamination

BOSTON -- A certain type of laundry detergent may be making you sick. Two types of Art of Green laundry detergent have been recalled for possible bacteria contamination.

The recall is for Art of Green Free and Clear detergent that was sold in 100 oz. bottles and the Zen Lavender Garden detergent that was sold in 100 oz. bottles and 33.8 oz. punches. About 14,550 units were sold.

Consumers should stop using the product and can contact AlEn USA for a refund.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bacteria concerns revolve around Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is found in soil and water.

They say while people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, people with weakened immune systems are a risk of serious infection.