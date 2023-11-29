Watch CBS News
Video shows 2 Lamborghinis stolen from Norwell dealership

By WBZ-News Staff

NORWELL - Police are searching for the thieves who stole two Lamborghinis from a car dealership in Norwell on Thanksgiving night.

Surveillance video shows two people stealing the cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the dealership lot.

Surveillance image shows a person stealing a Lamborghini from a dealership in Norwell Norwell Police

Police said they drove off towards Route 3 in the stolen cars.

No other information has been released.  

