Video shows 2 Lamborghinis stolen from Norwell dealership
NORWELL - Police are searching for the thieves who stole two Lamborghinis from a car dealership in Norwell on Thanksgiving night.
Surveillance video shows two people stealing the cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the dealership lot.
Police said they drove off towards Route 3 in the stolen cars.
No other information has been released.
