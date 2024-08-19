These are the top 10 destinations for Labor Day travel

AAA: Labor Day travel to break records AAA forecasts record-breaking Labor Day travel 02:05

A popular U.S. destination for Labor Day travel is becoming even more desirable as an end-of-summer season vacation spot.

Seattle is the nation's top Labor Day weekend destination, according to AAA booking data, which found that the city jumped 30% in popularity this year for domestic travelers after also topping the list in 2023.

Overall domestic travel is up by 9%, according to AAA booking data, while the cost of taking trips within the U.S. is down 2%.

Americans traveling by car can expect to see savings on gas costs. The typical cost for gasoline now stands at about $3.50 a gallon, compared to the national average of $3.81 over Labor Day weekend a year ago. Overall demand for gas is down, driven in part by the pandemic enabling remote work, which has changed driving habits.

Fewer Americans are planning to travel internationally over Labor Day weekend this year compared to 2023, according to AAA data. While the cost of domestic trips are down slightly, the cost of international travel has jumped 11%, according to AAA.

As far as international destinations, countries in Europe are the most popular vacation spots for American travelers. Eight of the top ten international destinations booked through AAA are European cities.

What is the best time to travel on Labor Day?

Airports and roads will start to get busy beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29, ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Roads are expected to be most congested in the afternoon and early evening on Thursday and Friday, according to Inrix, which provides transportation insights and data.

If you're traveling on Thursday or Friday, aim to hit the road in the morning to avoid traffic jams, experts say. If you aren't taking off until Saturday, it's best to wait until the afternoon to depart.

"Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers," Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at Inrix, said in a statement. "Monitoring traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information services may help drivers navigate around congestion and reduce driver frustration this Labor Day."

Traffic is expected to be heaviest in the afternoon on Sunday and on Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

Here are the top 10 domestic and international destinations for Labor Day travel.

Top 10 domestic destinations

Seattle, WA Orlando, FL Anchorage, AK New York, NY Boston, MA Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Chicago, IL Juneau, AK

Top 10 international destinations

Vancouver, BC, Canada Rome, Italy London, England Paris, France Dublin, Ireland Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Athens, Greece Mexicali, Mexico Edinburgh, Scotland