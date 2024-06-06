Kristaps Porzingis not on a minutes restriction for Game 1 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis will not be on a minutes restriction when he returns to the Celtics' lineup in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. What remains unknown is whether or not the big man will start for Boston.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared those Porzingis tidbits during his pre-game press conference before the Celtics and Mavericks tipped off the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mazzulla said they wouldn't know if Porzingis would start or come off the bench until he went through pre-game shootaround, which took place after the head coach's chat with reporters.

Should Porzingis be relegated to a bench role in his first game back, veteran Al Horford would likely start in his place. As for what he's expecting out of his big man, Mazzulla believes we'll see the same Porzingis that helped the Celtics dominate all season.

"Same thing that he's done for us all year. Defense, offense, communication, and playing hard. Just what he's done for us over the course of the season that has helped us get here," said Mazzulla.

Porzingis has been out with a right calf strain that he suffered in Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat. Thursday night will be his first action in nearly 39 days, so he'll likely have to knock off some rust as he reacclimates to game action. He'll probably have a bullseye on him, with the Mavericks looking to attack and test Porzingis whenever he's on the floor.

Porzingis was coy when asked Tuesday and Wednesday if he was at full strength, but said that he won't play cautious with an NBA title on the line.

"I have to go out there and play like it's a basketball game, an important basketball game, and that's it," he said at Wednesday's media day. "I don't need to think too much or, yeah, overthink. Just go out there and hoop."