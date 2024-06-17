Watch CBS News
Kristaps Porzingis available, expected to play for Celtics in Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis is listed as "available" for the Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla expects his big man to play as the Celtics look to finish off the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Porzingis, who hasn't played since Game 2 after suffering a rare tendon injury, went through his pregame routine at TD Garden and was cleared to suit up a short time later. He was also available for Friday night's Game 4 loss in Dallas, but never saw the floor in the lopsided tilt. 

Mazzulla said that Porzingis was only available for "very specific instances" on Friday, but was much more upbeat and optimistic when discussing his game status on Monday. 

"He's available. We expect to see him tonight," Mazzulla said in his pre-game press conference.

Mazzulla added that Porzingis is further along in his recovery on Monday than he was on Friday night. He also said that there is no minutes restriction for Porzingis in Game 5.

The Celtics are up 3-1 on the Mavericks and will try to close out the series no matter how many minutes Porzingis plays. He was a huge factor off the Boston bench in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, scoring 20 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks over his 21 minutes. He missed most of the postseason with a calf injury that he suffered in the first round, with Boston going 10-2 in games he hasn't played.

Matt Geagan

