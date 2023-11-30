Saugus Police charge 4 in massive brawl at Kowloon restaurant caught on video

4 charged in massive brawl at Kowloon in Saugus on Thanksgiving eve

SAUGUS - Saugus Police have now charged four people following a massive brawl at the Kowloon restaurant on Thanksgiving eve.

Kowloon fight video goes viral

Police were alerted to the fight around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Video obtained by WBZ-TV last week showed several men and women in a brawl at the bar. At one point a woman smashed a bottled on a man's head.

CBS Boston

Six officers who were working a detail at the popular restaurant went inside and were able to "deescalate the altercation," according to police, but no one was arrested.

Kowloon managers shut down the restaurant and bar early after the fight ended. Then video of the brawl went viral.

3 men, 1 woman arrested in Kowloon fight

After investigating for a week, Saugus Police said Thursday they charged three men and a woman in the fight.

Thirty-two-year-old Rosaria Sophia McCauly of North Reading, allegedly the woman who hit a man with a bottle, is charged with two counts of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Anthony John Micelli, 35, of North Reading, is also charged assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Two 19-year-old young men, Arnold John Carey Marujo of Somerville and Donovan Clark of Lynn, are charged with getting liquor for someone under 21 and disorderly conduct. Clark also faces an assault and battery charge.

All four are expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court once they're summoned.

Who started the Kowloon fight?

It's still not clear who started the fight and why. No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.

"A secondary report is being prepared and forwarded to the board of selectmen regarding the incident," police said in a statement Thursday.