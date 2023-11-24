Saugus Police look into "disgusting" brawl at Kowloon restaurant Thanksgiving eve

SAUGUS - Saugus Police are looking into a huge fight at the Kowloon that forced the popular restaurant to shut down earlier than expected Wednesday night.

Investigators confirmed to WBZ-TV Friday that they were called to the Kowloon for a "fight in progress" around 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving eve.

Video obtained by WBZ showed several men and women in a brawl at the bar. At one point a woman smashed a bottled on a man's head.

Police said six officers who were working a detail at the restaurant went inside and were able to "deescalate the altercation."

No one was arrested, but several young men were detained and questioned by officers.

"Charges may be forthcoming, as one individual used a glass bottle in the fight which is a felony," police said in a statement.

Kowloon managers closed the restaurant and bar early after the fight ended. There was no mention of the fight on their Facebook page, which had a post from Wednesday night saying, "We are very grateful for the hundreds of customers who are waiting outside to join us for their pre-Thanksgiving meal. Thank you!"

"The Kowloon is a family friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others. A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting," Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement Friday.

Investigators are still talking to witnesses. Anyone with information about the brawl is asked to call Saugus Police at 781-941-1199.