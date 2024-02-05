King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, now undergoing "regular treatments"

Doctors have detected cancer in Britain's King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The unspecified cancer was discovered as doctors treated the monarch for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago.

The king, 75, was discharged one week ago following treatment for enlarged prostate, which the palace said was not cancerous. During that treatment, however, a "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that treatment he would "postpone public-facing duties." It said he would continue with his official business and office work as usual.

Charles was crowned last year at the age of 74 after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His health is generally understood to have been good. He had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face in 2008, The Associated Press reported.

Charles was admitted a coupe weeks ago to the same private London clinic where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery. She was also back at home in Windsor and was said to be recovering well as of Jan. 29.